The lockdown measures in rural areas of the country may be relaxed in order to allow harvesting at farmlands, reported The Economic Times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss the matter in his video conference with chief ministers along with the proposal to extend the lockdown in urban centres till the end of the month, government officials told the ET.

The prime minister and the chief ministers are expected to debate on whether rural areas can be fully opened up or just to the extent of allowing the critical agricultural activity, said the report, citing the government officials.

“The harvesting of the rabi crop is essential and the same will be allowed… States have to specify an action plan if they are confident of opening up the rural areas fully without risking the spread of infections. Much of rural India is safe from the coronavirus so far but the question is if a chance can be taken,” an official was quoted as saying in the report.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising across the country, Modi is expected to extend the current nation-wide lockdown that is set to end on Tuesday. Already states like Odisha and Punjab have extended the lockdown until April 30 and May 1, respectively.