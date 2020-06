Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall in Maharashtra and South Gujarat on Wednesday around noon and will result in "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" in the coastal areas, said the India Meteorological Department on Monday.

The wind speed during the landfall of cyclone is likely to be between 90 and 105 kmph, it added.

However, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has said that we will have a better idea about the landfall of the cyclone by tomorrow.

India is expected to have a normal monsoon this year with "good" distribution of rains across the country, added the IMD.

There may be a lull of a week to ten days in monsoon progression, the IMD said, adding it would advise farmers in the central and north India to wait for some time before starting sowing.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Monday as predicted by the IMD bringing heavy rains to several parts in the state and marking the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season in the country.

"Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, coinciding with its normal date," the IMD stated. Advance of the southwest monsoon over Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterizing the transition from hot and dry season to a rainy season.