Narendra Modi-led National Democratic alliance (NDA) government on Thursday announced various financial incentives for farmers including Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital funding through NABARD and Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards.

Fishermen and animal husbandry farmers will also be included in Kisan Credit Cards credit booster scheme. This will give these farmers access to the institutional credit, it said.

According to the government, the Rs 30,000 crore emergency working capital funding will benefit around 3 crore farmers, mostly small and marginal farmers. This is over and above Rs 90,000 crore to be provided by NABARD through normal refinance route this year.

RRBs and rural co-operative banks will be the main source of credit and NABARD will extend them additional lending support.

The money will be released immediately for the preparatory work for Kharif and post-harvest Rabi crops.