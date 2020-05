Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is facing heat from the Opposition over the amendments to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act, said the move will help farmers double their incomes by 2022.

The state government also announced the commitment of Rs 500 crore for farmers affected during the COVID-19 crisis. The Karnataka cabinet had on Thursday cleared the ordinance to amend the APMC Act, which will let farmers choose where to sell their produce.

“Amendment to APMC act will help farmers sell their produce directly to any purchaser outside APMC or in other APMCs,” Yediyurappa told media on Friday.

“The Amendment will not dilute the powers of APMC. All marketing activity will be monitored by director of state APMC,” he added.

“It will benefit farmers from improving income. The intention is to protect farmers from market trends. This amendment will indirectly help farmers double income by 2022,” the chief minister said.

The CM also said the state has committed Rs 500 crore to provide Rs 5000 each to 10 lakh farmers. The state government had earlier this month announced a compensation package for farmers, labourers, cab drivers and others amounting to Rs 1610 crore.

The BJP government in Karnataka has been facing opposition on its move to amend the APMC Act as per the directions from the Centre.

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah had tweeted that the ordinance to amend the APMC act will take away the regulatory authority of APMCs over the procurement of agriculture produce by private entities.