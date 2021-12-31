Instead of stubble burning, farmers slowly turning to decomposers in India: Report

Stubble burning has often been blamed as one of the major reasons for the annual deterioration of air quality levels during winters in Northern India. Stubble burning is the practice of burning the straw stubble that remains after harvests have been completed. But now farmers are slowly beginning to adopt other methods of disposing of stubble, reducing the incidences of stubble burning, reported Bloomberg.

The levels of pollutants and hazardous substances during the winter months increase to deadly levels in the northern regions of the country due to a variety of factors, including geographical features, climatic patterns, lax emission standards, and stubble burning. The matter of air pollution has turned into a political issue as well with state governments and the Union government passing the blame to each other for the condition of the air.

But newer policies like distributing to the farmers organic sprays that decompose the stubble are slowly bearing fruit. Developed by the ICAR- Indian Agriculture Research Institute (Pusa), the organic solution has been distributed to hundreds of farmers, in many cases without any cost. The Pusa decomposer breaks down the stubble, turning it into fertiliser within one to three weeks. The resultant fertiliser not only increases the amount of carbon and other nutrients in the soil but also improves the health of the soil by keeping it free from chemical fertilisers.

“I don’t mind spending a nominal amount on this but it should be reasonable. Otherwise, I will again resort to my earlier practice of burning the crop,” Anil Kalyan, 58, who used the decomposer on his 40-acre farmland and didn’t burn the stubble the first time in 40 years, told Bloomberg.

The cost of chemical fertilisers has skyrocketed over the past year due to supply crunch of raw materials like coal, natural gas and urea, which has hit production. The increase in prices has led to the sudden and extreme popularity of organic manure as an alternative in many areas.