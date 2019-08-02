India's first-half tea output rises 4.8% to 473.68 million kg

India's tea production in the first half of 2019 rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier to 473.68 million kg due to higher plucking in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

