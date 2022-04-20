India registered a growth of 27 percent in export of non-basmati rice, to $6.12 billion, in 2021-22, according to data by Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS). The export was worth $4.8 billion in 2020-21 and $2.01 billion in 2019-20. India’s non-basmati rice exports have gone up by 109 percent from $2.92 billion in 2013-14.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said in a tweet that the: "India's rice export takes an astounding growth of 109 percent. Modi Govt policies help farmers get access to global market and also ensure food security."

Dr M. Angamuthu, Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), stated, "In collaboration with our foreign missions, we have coordinated development of logistics as well as focus on the production of quality produce, which has boosted India's rice exports prospects."

West African country Benin is one of the major importers of non-basmati rice from India. Other destinations include Nepal, Bangladesh, China, Cote D' Ivoire, Togo, Senegal, Guinea, Vietnam, Djibouti, Madagascar, Cameroon Somalia, Malaysia, Liberia and UAE.

India's thrust on expanding port handling infrastructure, development of value chain, involving key stakeholders along with efforts to explore new opportunities in countries or markets for rice exports in the last couple of years have led to a huge spike in rice exports, the ministry said.

The major rice-producing states are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, and Haryana. As per Second Advance Estimates for 2021-22, the total rice production 2021-22 is estimated at a record 127.93 million tonnes, which is 11.49 million tonnes higher than the last five years' average production of 116.44 million tonnes, it added. India is the world's second-largest rice producer after China.

(With inputs from PTI)