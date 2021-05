India's foodgrain production is projected to rise 2.66 percent and touch a record 305.43 million tonne in the current crop year 2020-21, the union ministry of agriculture announced on May 25.

This rise is due to the increased output of rice, wheat, and pulses. The monsoon rains have also been bountiful last year. In the crop year 2019-20, the output of food grains stood at 297.5 million tonne.

Compilation of data shared by various states to the ministry of agriculture reveals that under the food grain category-rice production is 121.46 million tonne in the 2020-21 crop year as against 118.87 million tonne in the previous year.

Wheat touched 108.75 million tonne in 2020-21 from 107.86 million tonne in the previous year and coarse cereals reached 49.66 million tonne, from 47.75 million tonne last year. The Pulses output is projected to touch 25.56 million tonne compared to 23.03 million tonne.

Under the non-food grain category, oilseeds is to touch 36.56 million tonne this year compared to 33.21 million tonnes last year and sugarcane at 392.79 million tonnes from 370.50 million tonne. Cotton output is aimed to be at 36.49 million bales (170kg each) from the 36.07 million bales.

Jute/mesta has only seen a drop in production this year. Estimates show this to be at 9.62 million bales (180 kg each) in the 2020-21 crop year when compared to 9.87 million bales in the previous year.