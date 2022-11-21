English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeagriculture News

Indian farmers sow more wheat, rice and slow down on lentils, pulses this rabi season

agriculture | IST

Indian farmers sow more wheat, rice and slow down on lentils, pulses this rabi season

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Updated)
Mini

A reading shows that the rabi crop sowing is up over seven percent when compared to last year and the government will be hoping that eventually, this will help cool off the high agri-inflation further.

The rabi crop sowing data for 2022 shows that Indian farmers have preferred to sow wheat and rice more than lentils and pulses. The rabi sowing season took off on a shaky note due to an erratic monsoon but seems to have caught up and gone above last year's figures.

The reading shows that sowing is up over seven percent when compared to last year and the government will be hoping that eventually, this will help cool off the high agri-inflation further.
For example, wheat, one of the major important crops, has seen sowing increase by nearly 15 percent. This might give some relief to the government India's buffer stock has declined by 49.9 percent as compared to the previous year. Moreover, wheat prices have gone up by 20-25 percent in 2022 due to geopolitical and trade hassles as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Similarly, prices of other crops like rice, oil seeds, and mustard have shot up in the last six or seven months.  This is also the reason that farmers are sowing these crops more than a year before.
Also Read: Fertiliser subsidy unlikely to hit Rs 3 lakh crore, says government official
Commodities such as lentils, chana, and pulses, which have not seen prices rise to that extent have seen lower sowing in the season. Pulse prices in fact have been sluggish and hovered below the minimum support price or MSP for the most part of last year.
For the Indian markets, the government has had to take various measures in the recent few months -- steps like cutting import duty and giving subsidies -- that have impacted the domestic market prices as well.
Also Read: GM mustard hybrid show 25-30% higher yield over traditional varieties: Centre
For more, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market CoverageBusiness News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng