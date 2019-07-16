Agriculture
Indian agrochemical firms in focus after key player ADAMA lowers sales growth
Updated : July 16, 2019 03:15 PM IST
ADAMA said US dollar revenues may decline due to flooding in North American markets and extremely dry weather in Europe and Asia
Most of the Indian agrochemical companies have big exposure to these global markets
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more