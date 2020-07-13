Agriculture India working on strategy to boost dairy exports and domestic production Updated : July 13, 2020 06:04 PM IST Government also aims to make the cost of milk production competitive in India to withstand the global market competition. Dairy sector in last 5 years has registered a CAGR of more than 6%. The enhanced productivity will help India to increase its export share in the world from 0.36% to 10% of dairy products, sources told CNBC-TV18. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply