Government says wheat export ban decision based on rising prices and not stock woes

|Daily Average Retail Price (Rs/kg)
|Commodity
|Price As On May 9, 2022
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|1 Year Ago
|% Variation over
|1 Week
|1 Month
|1 Year
|Rice
|36.07
|35.59
|36.05
|35.81
|1.35
|0.06
|0.73
|Wheat
|29.49
|28.78
|28.37
|24.71
|2.47
|3.95
|19.34
|Atta (Wheat)
|32.91
|32.44
|32.06
|28.8
|1.45
|2.65
|14.27
Daily Average Wholesale Price (Rs/quintal)
Commodity
Price As On May 9,2022
1 Week Ago
1 Month Ago
1 Year Ago
% Variation over
1 Week
1 Month
1 Year
Rice
3,135.87
3,096.65
3,105.06
3,060.46
1.27
0.99
2.46
Wheat
2,582.01
2,545.64
2,483.6
2,124.16
1.43
3.96
21.55
Atta (Wheat)
2,789.12
2,784.66
2,696.25
2,406.97
0.16
3.44
15.88
Zonewise Monthly Average Retail Prices of Atta (Wheat) (Rs/kg)
Zone
One Month Ago
One Year Ago
Variation %
May-22
Apr-22
May-21
One Month
One Year
|North
27.68
27.78
25.56
-0.36%
8.29%
|West
32.18
31.85
29.06
1.04%
10.74%
|East
29.04
28.95
25.91
0.31%
12.08%
|North-East
32.14
31.99
31.58
0.47%
1.77%
|South
41.68
41.18
31.36
1.21%
32.91%
Zonewise Monthly Average Wholesale Prices of Atta (Wheat) (Rs/quintal)
Zone
One Month Ago
One Year Ago
Variation %
May-22
Apr-22
May-21
One Month
One Year
|North
2415.35
2397.25
2209.12
0.76%
9.34%
|West
2786.25
2735.45
2390.97
1.86%
16.53%
|East
2558.98
2547.06
2253.46
0.47%
13.56%
|North-East
2860.03
2838.86
2524.12
0.75%
13.31%
|South
3266.8
3228.47
2990.92
1.19%
9.22%