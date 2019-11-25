India to import 6,090 tonnes onion from Egypt; to be supplied to states at Rs 52-60/kg
Updated : November 25, 2019 11:44 PM IST
NAFED has informed that it will retail onions through its own outlets and those of Mother Dairy, Kendriya Bhandar, and NCCF
Onion production in kharif and late-kharif seasons of 2019-20 is estimated to fall 26 percent to 5.2 million tonne
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more