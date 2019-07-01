#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
India suffers driest June in five years, fears for crops

Updated : July 01, 2019 12:03 PM IST

Overall, rains were a third below average, although, in some states, including the sugar cane growing northern state of Uttar Pradesh, they were as much as 61 percent down, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.
The monsoon usually covers nearly the entire country by July 1 but has covered less than two-thirds so far this year, according to the IMD data.
Cotton, soybean, and pulses growing western and central parts of India are likely to get good rainfall in the first half of July, but rains could be below average in northern India, said an IMD official.
