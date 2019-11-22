India rice export prices slide to multi-year low on supply influx
Updated : November 22, 2019 11:29 AM IST
Top exporter India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted around $358-$362 a tonne this week, the lowest since January 2017 and down from $363-$368 the previous week.
Cyclone Bulbul soaked the eastern Indian states and major coastal areas of neighbouring Bangladesh this month, damaging paddy rice crop and delaying supplies.
Thailand's benchmark 5 percent broken rice prices were around $394-$410 a tonne on Thursday, versus $395-$409 last week.
