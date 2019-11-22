#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture
Powered by:

India rice export prices slide to multi-year low on supply influx

Updated : November 22, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Top exporter India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted around $358-$362 a tonne this week, the lowest since January 2017 and down from $363-$368 the previous week.
Cyclone Bulbul soaked the eastern Indian states and major coastal areas of neighbouring Bangladesh this month, damaging paddy rice crop and delaying supplies.
Thailand's benchmark 5 percent broken rice prices were around $394-$410 a tonne on Thursday, versus $395-$409 last week.
India rice export prices slide to multi-year low on supply influx
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV