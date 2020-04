Daily wage labourers, especially in rural areas are the worst hit as India grapples with the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy report, the government's flagship Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has failed in supporting rural income.

The RBI report highlighted that rural wages under MNREGS are still 74 percent lower than market rate. As the lockdown is expected to continue beyond April 14, there could be a prolonged shutdown in construction activity, which would mean no income for daily wage earners. To discuss the pain points in rural India, Archana Shukla spoke to Nikhil Dey Co-founder of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan.

Dey said, "There is a massive need to help NREGS workers and the RBI report refers to an earlier period where the government consistently did not allocate enough capital. The RBI report clearly states that the wages themselves are too low. NREGA started off by paying minimum wages and therefore making sure that wages did not fall low and helped increase agricultural labourers wages. But now, those wages are also pegged too low, payments are made late so that it does not support people and yet demand has been going up because the economy has actually been in a situation of a downturn and high unemployment."