India should be prepared for "above normal" and earlier onset of monsoon, said US-based private forecaster The Weather Company. This year, monsoon is expected to hit the Indian coast by May 30 as compared to June 8 in 2019, it said.

"Uncalibrated climate model forecasts suggest an unusually wet monsoon season this year, although our calibrated and bias-corrected model suggests a lesser degree of dryness," the Weather Company, an IBM venture, said.

The forecast added that positive La Nina conditions are favorable for a good monsoon and the rainfall is likely to be above-normal (105 percent) during the 2020 monsoon.

A transition is expected from weak El Nino conditions towards La Nina conditions during the monsoon period. The El Nino is associated with the heating of Pacific waters and is widely believed to have a negative impact on the Indian monsoon. La Nina is a contrast to El Nino and is considered good for the Indian subcontinent with regards to monsoon.

It also forecasts the summer to peak in April at a higher 40-degree Celcius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), India’s national forecaster is expected to release the monsoon long-range forecast later this month.