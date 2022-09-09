    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India bans export of broken rice to increase domestic supplies

    India bans export of broken rice to increase domestic supplies

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    In a notification dated September 8, the ministry has prohibited exports with effect from September 9.

    The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced a ban on the imports of broken rice on Thursday. In a notification dated September 8, the ministry has prohibited exports with effect from September 9.
    The ministry has also listed conditions under which the consignments of broken rice would be allowed for a period of one week starting Friday.
    India is world's biggest exporter of rice and is implementing strategies to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.
    India exports rice to more than 150 countries, and any reduction in its shipments would increase upward pressure on food prices, which are already rising because of drought, heat-waves and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
    The government has also imposed 20 percent export duty on non-basmati rice effective from September 9. Unmilled and husked brown rice will be subject to a 20 percent export duty. Semi-milled or totally milled rice, other than parboiled and basmati rice, will also be subject to the 20 percent tariff.
    The government has excluded parboiled and basmati rice from the export duty, which will come into effect from September 9.
    With Agency inputs
