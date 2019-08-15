Agriculture
Independence Day 2019: PM Narendra Modi gives clarion call to farmers to cut usage of chemical fertilsers, pesticides
Updated : August 15, 2019 10:51 AM IST
Modi, from the ramparts of the Red Fort here, said the mother earth was being destroyed due to excessive use of chemical fertilsers and pesticides.
Indian farmers, who are heavily dependent on monsoon rains for their crops, use about 55 million tonne urea and P&K (phosphatic and potassic) fertilisers every year for higher yields. In addition, there is rampant use of pesticides to tackle crop damages.
The government, he said, has announced Rs 90,000 crore under the PM Kisan scheme to provide direct income support to farmers.
