In a free-wheeling interview with CNBCTV18, agriculture secretary Sanjay Agarwal has clarified that the new ‘Farming Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance’ , leaves the APMC Act untouched and instead introduces a new central law to open up market access for farmers.

Agarwal says the 4 key markets under the APMC Act are -- state and private mandi’s, cold storage chains and licencee buyers, fall under the state list. The Centre has stepped clear of that and instead brought a new law under the concurrent list to define areas other than those covered by the state list.

“No system, no rule in the ordinance requires state consent for this to be implemented.... This ordinance removes this markets part, markets is part of state list, we are not touching that,” the secretary explained to CNBCTV18.

Right now, farmers are governed by the APMC Act and can sell their marketable surplus only to the mandis or private mandis, which are very few in the country or warehouses of cold storages, which are deemed markets, or direct licences given to certain companies. Thus farmers are bound to take their produce to a particular place and are bound to sell only to a person who is a licencee. While the licencee purchasing the farmer produce is free to sell anywhere and to anyone.

Agarwal is confident the new central law will weaken the monopoly of the APMC markets by offering more choice to the farmer.

“Pan-India, the whole country, minus the 4 markets I talked about, that is defined as the trade area, right now no marketable surplus of scheduled commodities is allowed in this trade area, this ordinance says any person who has a PAN Card can buy the goods from the farmer and the farmer can easily sell the surplus to them, a new ecosystem is created, FPOs, cooperative societies or bodies can buy from the farmers. It’s a single eco system for directly buying from the farmers”, the secretary told CNBCTV18.

Agarwal also dwelled on how the current system of village aggregators and mandis rob the small and marginal farmers with little marketable surplus of their due earnings.

“Smaller farmers have small marketable surplus less than a tractor or a truckload so they give 2 quintals each to an aggregator, who aggregates all the commodities and takes it to the mandi so there is a margin for the aggregator, which the farmer is not getting, there are losses in terms of aggregating at the village level and the persons at the mandi level and what is sold there...the money that is given there to farmer, gets cut."

"Fifty percent of the aggregators if they are selling for Rs 3,220, they were getting Rs 3,000, so accordingly there was lower payment to the small and marginal farmer“

....The secretary suggests that farmer producer organisations or FPOs can be the bulwark for helping farmers find the right price for their produce, especially the small and marginal farmers.

“FPO is a 100% central sector scheme for creating 10,000 FPOs, there are 6,000 blocks, every block will have a FPO, this scheme is a Rs 6,800 crore scheme, roughly Rs 68 lakh for 1 FPO over a period of 5 years, so a system of FPOs at the village level, they become a voice of the farmers, they become the aggregators now so that eco system is also created,” Agarwal added.

The agriculture secretary also said MSP or minimum support price centres for farmers have gone up over 2.5x due to COVID-19 outbreak. And the government has tried to reach these centres near the farmers to maintain social distancing.

“Purchase of wheat, rai, paddy, pulses is much more compared to last year, so the logistics of bringing the produce reduces and the farmer is able to sell at the MSP, so large quantities are being procured, which are significantly higher than last year. Oil seeds and pulses buying has been more than 20 times than previous years. This year also we have procured more than 60 lakh metric ton of oil seeds and pulses in this Covid time,” the secretary explained.

The secretary also shared that 38 lakh farmers have already availed of cheaper loans through the Kisan Credit Card to meet their funding needs. The government aims to disburse loans worth Rs 2 lakh cr to at least 3 lakh farmers by December 2020 through the Kisan Credit. This will also include farmers in animal husbandry and fishermen.

“PM has already said that all PM KISAN beneficiaries will be covered in KCC, more than 3 crore farmers will be covered. And I am pleased to say that over 75 lkh applications have come to the banks, 38 lkh farmers have already got a loan at 4%, we have a target of covering more than 2 lakh crore by December 2020,” Agarwal told CNBCTV18.

1 LAKH CRORE FARM-GATE INFRA FUND PUSH FOR RURAL ECONOMY

Finance Minister Sitharaman has announced a 1 lakh crore financing scheme to build infrastructure at the farm gate. DFS secretary had told CNBCTV18 on the day of the announcement that the fund will be set up through NABARD, which will borrow from the market every year.

The agriculture secretary explained, “This is for post-harvest management at village level for small storages, logistics arrangements and at the cluster level for small service centres. And if the farmer can hold this thing it gives a major major push to the economy”.

On being asked on the inflation criteria under the new Essential Commodities Act to reverse the freeing-up of certain commodities during a war or a natural calamity, the secretary said the ordinance carries the details, which is likely to be notified very soon, and defended the formula prescribed under the new law.

“It’s not inflation, you will see the fine print, it talks about a certain objective criteria there, could be the price average of last 5 years, or last year and every industry will feel that criteria is fair.”