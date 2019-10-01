Highest monsoon rains in 25 years to boost winter crops
Updated : October 01, 2019 07:48 AM IST
Extra June-September monsoon rainfall will help farmers expand areas under winter-sown crops such as wheat, rice rapeseed and chick peas, improving their earning potential and helping revive tepid rural demand that has stung Indian economic growth.
The longer monsoon could also restock reservoirs and help replenish ground water, helping assuage water shortages in pockets of the country of 1.3 billion people.
But heavy rainfall in some areas has damaged summer-sown crops like cotton, soybean and pulses that are close to harvest.
