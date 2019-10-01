#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares, yuan off to calm start; focus on China
Oil recovers from two-week low; US-China trade war caps gains
Rupee trades cautious against US dollar in early trade
Highest monsoon rains in 25 years to boost winter crops

Updated : October 01, 2019 07:48 AM IST

Extra June-September monsoon rainfall will help farmers expand areas under winter-sown crops such as wheat, rice rapeseed and chick peas, improving their earning potential and helping revive tepid rural demand that has stung Indian economic growth.
The longer monsoon could also restock reservoirs and help replenish ground water, helping assuage water shortages in pockets of the country of 1.3 billion people.
But heavy rainfall in some areas has damaged summer-sown crops like cotton, soybean and pulses that are close to harvest.
