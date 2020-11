Agrochemical company Heranba Industries, which is planning to enter the capital markets soon, is expecting Rs 1,150-1,200 crore revenue in 2020-21 as the economic activities are improving gradually after the havoc caused by the pandemic, a top company executive has said.

Being an agrochemical company, we were not affected much by the disruptions caused by the pandemic. In 2019-20, we clocked a revenue of Rs 950 crore and this year during the first half we had garnered a revenue of Rs 618 crore.