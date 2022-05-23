Heatwave may have hit wheat, onion, citrus fruits yields and production of apple

Summer this year has not been very generous especially in India with rising temperature and the unusual heatwave. This has taken a toll on crop yields and may also have led to significant crop damage, suggests data. In the end, all this eats into the income of the farmers.

Most horticulture crops – be it mango, apple, citrus fruits, potatoes and others – may have witnessed crop damage as well, indicates the data by Skymet. This means the agriculture output may be hurt which may also lead to supply constraints in the coming few months.

It need not be forgotten that for the last few weeks the focus was on wheat. This could be mainly due to the fear that wheat yields may suffer this season as temperatures in many wheat-growing states are above the optimum temperature.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat are the major wheat growing states in the country. Wheat production is most likely to be hit in these regions due to above normal temperatures. This may also be the reason the Indian government decided to ban the export of wheat as a caution.

India is the second-largest producer of wheat with a share of around 14.14 percent of world total production in 2020 – produces around 107.59 million MT of wheat annually – while a major chunk of it goes towards domestic consumption.

Skymet's analysis is based on the overall average maximum temperature for the period 1971 to 2021. As per that comparison, the ideal temperature for the growth of wheat is 20-30 degrees Celsius.

While wheat yields may have fallen across the country as per the data, wheat grains are likely to have shrivelled in states like Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and others.

Due to the shrivelling of grains (under-developed grains), the Centre decided to allow FCI (Food Corporation of India) to procure wheat in Punjab and Haryana, including UT of Chandigarh, for the central pool by relaxing the FAQ (Fair and Average Quality) of shrivelled and broken grains up to 18 per cent without any value cut. "This decision will reduce the hardship of farmers and avoid distress sale of wheat," said the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution in its statement.

Impact on horticulture production

In March, the ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare in its first advance estimates for 2021-22, stated a decrease of about 1.35 million tonne (decrease of 0.4 percent) in horticulture crops compared to last year, at 333.3 million tonnes. Meanwhile, fruit production is estimated to be 102.9 million tonnes compared to 102.5 million tonnes in 2020-21.

In 2021-22, onion production is estimated to be 31.1 million tonne as against 26.6 million tonne in 2020-21, whereas potato production is expected to be 53.6 million tonne, compared to 56.2 million tonne in 2020-21.

As per the data, onions – an important part of the platter (which also impacts the food inflation numbers in the country) – saw earlier crop harvest (at least a fortnight prior) and reduced bulb sizes. This can be one reason onion farmers in Maharashtra are not getting the right price due to oversupply.

This phenomenon is not limited to Maharashtra. Onion crops in states like Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha and Rajasthan are more likely to see the same impact. Maharashtra ranks first in onion production with a share of 28.32 percent. Other crops that are hit in Maharashtra include mango, papaya, watermelon, wheat, turmeric, sapota, citrus fruits, grape, banana, and chillies.

In the case of potatoes, the optimum temperature for growth is 15-25 degrees Celsius. Post which, the crop yields may fall and cause crop damage. In states like Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh – top potato producing states – the impact on yields may be felt too.

According to the data from Skymet, apple trees— which are in their flowering season — may have seen their flower drop or flower burn in union territories (UT) / states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarkhand.

J&K is the largest producer of apples in India with over 60 percent of apple production coming from the UT, as per APEDA. The ideal temperature for apples is anywhere between 18-30 degrees Celsius. But over the last few weeks, the surge in temperature has hurt the production of this horticulture crop. During the harvest season – after the month of July – the impact on the crop can be clearly witnessed. But the burning of flowers is a clear indicator of low production.

Moreover, if you are still craving for a mango, then be prepared for smaller-sized fruit. According to the data, mangoes coming from states like Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh may be impacted. The deviation in temperature from the optimum level not only impacts the size but it increases fruit drop, increases disorders like spongy tissue, sunscald etc, making it unfit for farmers to sell the fruit and consume. Thus, hurting mango growers in the last few months of the mango season.

In the case of citrus fruits, an increase in fruit drop, and a drop in total yield accompanied by reduced fruit quality may be some common concerns for farmers in Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. In addition, in some places, the texture of the fruit may be hurt as well with fruits turning black. The ideal temperature for the growth of citrus fruits is somewhere between 25-30 degrees Celsius and any deviation from that could hurt the crop growth.