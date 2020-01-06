Agriculture
HDFC Bank to reach out to farmers with loans in rural areas
Updated : January 06, 2020 03:53 PM IST
HDFC Bank toll-free service will enable farmers get loans from the bank by just dialling the number and sharing PIN code.
HDFC Bank provides pre- and post-harvest crop loans under the Kisan Gold Card.
Credit facility is also given for allied agricultural activities such as dairy, poultry, pisciculture, and sericulture, the bank said.
