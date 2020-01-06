HDFC Bank to reach out to farmers with loans in rural areas

HDFC Bank Ltd on Monday announced a farmers’ outreach programme to meet financial needs at their doorstep.

The bank has launched ‘Har Gaon Hamara’ toll-free number (1800 120 9655) for farmers in the rural areas across the country, the statement said.

The toll-free service will enable farmers get loans from the bank by just dialling the number and sharing PIN code. The nearest branch will be automatically mapped to the farmers and a bank representatives will reach out to the farmer to address their needs, it said.

Rajinder Babbar, business head – rural banking of HDFC Bank, said: “The aim is to take banking to the doorstep of every Indian farmer and agriculturist. Our Toll-Free Number will help HDFC Bank offer its entire range of rural centric financial products and services to the rural interiors.”

The bank provides pre- and post-harvest crop loans under the Kisan Gold Card which offers a wide range of crop and geography-specific lending facility that meet the harvest cycles and the local needs of farmers.