0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • agriculture>

  • Govt to withdraw all 3 agriculture reform bills in winter session: PM Narendra Modi

Govt to withdraw all 3 agriculture reform bills in winter session: PM Narendra Modi

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

PM Narendra Modi has announced that the BJP govt has decided to repeal all the three controversial farm laws in the upcoming winter session of parliament. 

Govt to withdraw all 3 agriculture reform bills in winter session: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti announced that the BJP govt has decided to repeal all the three controversial farm laws in the upcoming winter session of parliament.
"We couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.
The big announcement, which comes just as Punjab readies itself for assembly polls, will be looked at as a measure to appease the farmers of the state who protested the most against the bill.
In the first reaction coming after the announcement, Captain Amrinder Singh has welcomed the move.
Modi in his address pointed what his government has done to help the small farmers and gave his rationale for bringing the three agricultural reforms, which turned controversial later.
ALSO READ:
The Prime Minister said that farmers upliftment was the biggest priority for his government since he took office in 2014. He said that the laws were meant for the upliftment of the 10 crore small farmers of the nation.
He listed that the small farmers have received Rs 1 lakh crore in funds due to the crop insurance scheme launched by the government and that the agriculture budget has increased more than five times in his tenure.
Punjab Congress leader and ex-cricketer, Navjot Singh Sidhu has also welcomed the move calling it a step in the right direction.
(This copy will be updated shortly)
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Escorts-Kubota deal: We get technology and create an institution from this deal, says Nikhil Nanda

next story