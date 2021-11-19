Govt to withdraw all 3 agriculture reform bills in winter session: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti announced that the BJP govt has decided to repeal all the three controversial farm laws in the upcoming winter session of parliament.

"We couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

The big announcement, which comes just as Punjab readies itself for assembly polls, will be looked at as a measure to appease the farmers of the state who protested the most against the bill.

In the first reaction coming after the announcement, Captain Amrinder Singh has welcomed the move.

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021

Modi in his address pointed what his government has done to help the small farmers and gave his rationale for bringing the three agricultural reforms, which turned controversial later.

The Prime Minister said that farmers upliftment was the biggest priority for his government since he took office in 2014. He said that the laws were meant for the upliftment of the 10 crore small farmers of the nation.

He listed that the small farmers have received Rs 1 lakh crore in funds due to the crop insurance scheme launched by the government and that the agriculture budget has increased more than five times in his tenure.

Punjab Congress leader and ex-cricketer, Navjot Singh Sidhu has also welcomed the move calling it a step in the right direction.

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021

