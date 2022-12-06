Govt to set up 'Farmer Grievance Redressal' portal — Here's how it will work

Chhattisgarh was selected by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India because of the better performance of the state in the implementation of Prime Minister's crop insurance and being the leading state in the payment of insurance claim amount in the country.

The central government is preparing to set up a 'Farmer Grievance Redressal Portal' (FGR), the trial for which has started in Chhattisgarh. The same will be launched across the country on January 1 and will look into the matters of farmers. The government will also take suggestions from the farmers on the portal.

Action will be taken if the benefit of the crop insurance scheme is not received.

Crop insurance is a means of protecting the agriculturist against financial losses due to uncertainties that may arise from crop failures/losses arising from named or all unforeseen perils beyond their control.

Farmers will also be able to complaint about shortage of seeds and fertilizers. Moreover, complaints could be made if Food Corporation of India (FCI) does not buy crops.

The complaints could be made through SMS, call and app. There will be a 3 tier mechanism for redressal of complaints.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) is the government sponsored crop insurance scheme that integrates multiple stakeholders on a single platform. It aims at supporting sustainable production in agriculture sector by way of - a) providing financial support to farmers suffering crop loss/damage arising out of unforeseen events b) stabilizing the income of farmers to ensure their continuance in farming c) encouraging farmers to adopt innovative and modern agricultural practices d) ensuring flow of credit to the agriculture sector; which will contribute to food security, crop diversification and enhancing growth and competitiveness of agriculture sector besides protecting farmers from production risks.