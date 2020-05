The government will bring in new laws to implement agriculture marketing reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers. The law will provide adequate options to the farmer to sell their produce at attractive prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on May 15.

The central law will be formulated to provide barrier-free interstate trade and a framework for e-trading of agriculture produce.

Moreover, Sitharaman announced that the Essential Commodities Act will enable better price realisation for farmers. The move will ensure that cereals, pulses, onions, potatoes get deregulated, the FM said in her third press briefing in as many days. He was announcing the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced earlier in the week.