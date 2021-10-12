Govt to approve additional subsidy package of over 25,000 crore for nutrient-based fertilisers

The government is likely to soon approve an additional subsidy package of over 25,000 crore for nutrient-based fertilizers.

This is being done for the Rabi season as international prices have continued to soar, government sources told CNBC-TV18.

For the Kharif season, the Cabinet had increased the subsidy per bag for NBS from Rs 500 to Rs 1200. This is now expected to raise around Rs 1700 per bag, the sources said.

The government has spent an additional Rs 14,775 crore over the budget for the increased outlay during the Kharif season.

With yet another additional Rs 25,000 crore estimated for the Rabi season, the government’s total tab on nutrient-based subsidies is expected to touch Rs 60,000 crore against a budget outlay of 20,762 crore.