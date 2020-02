Government on Wednesday revised interest subvention upward from up to 2 percent to up to 2.5 percent per annum under the dairy processing and infrastructure development fund (DIDF).

With this revision in the scheme, outlay outgo towards the scheme will stand at Rs 11,184 crore during the period from 2018-19 to 2030-31.

The scheme also has a loan component of Rs 8,004 crore to be contributed by NABARD.

The scheme envisages to have interest subvention component of Rs 1,167 crore to be contributed by the animal husbandry and dairy department (DAHD) during the period, with a spill over to first quarter of the FY2031-32, said an official statement.

Under the scheme, the government will provide interest subvention up to 2.5 percent to NABARD from with effect from July 30, 2019, to 2030-31. In case there is any further increase in cost of funds, it will be borne by the end borrowers themselves.

The funding period (from 2017-18 to 2019-20) of the scheme has been revised (to 2018-19 to 2022-23) and the repayment period will be extended up to 2030-31, with a spill over to first quarter of the FY2031-32.

Cooperatives, milk producer companies and National Dairy Development Board subsidiaries will be eligible under the scheme given the fulfil criteria as stated. The end borrowers will get loan at 6.5 percent per annum.