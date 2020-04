With farmers from several parts of India facing difficulty in harvesting their fields amidst a nationwide lockdown, the central government on Friday urged states to follow exemption norms for the agriculture sector that were specified in an order on March 27.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to states, clarifying that farming related exceptions should be allowed. The intervention by the home ministry came after feedback about many states not allowing farming related activities while enforcing the nationwide lockdown.

In the latest communication dated March 3, the home secretary reminded states that the Centre has allowed exemptions for farming operations, movement of sowing and harvesting machinery, operation of mandis and agri procurement.