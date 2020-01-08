Agriculture
Govt offers imported onions to states at Rs 49-58 per kg
Updated : January 08, 2020 06:53 AM IST
The Union government had planned the imports based on the initial demand and has already contracted almost 40,000 MT of onions which will arrive in India before the end of January.
Secretary consumer affairs Avinash Srivastava said that December onwards, the prices had begun coming down which led the state governments to also reduce their respective demands.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more