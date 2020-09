The central government has increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) on six crops, including wheat (by Rs 50). The hike ranges between Rs 50 and Rs 300.

Here are key points from today's announcement:

1. The hike in MSP has been brought a month in advance as the government tries to pacify farmers who are concerned that the new agri Bills passed in Parliament would affect the existing MSP system. Last year, MSP on Rabi crops was announced on October 23.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 21 that the government made record procurement of wheat, paddy, oilseeds and pulses last season and a record amount was disbursed for the same. He added that Food Corporation of India and other government and state agencies would procure crops from farmers at MSP, which would be beneficial for them. However, farmers are demanding that the private sector should also procure crops at MSP and not below it.

3. There are concerns that MSP is not the right tool to increase farmers' income. If MSP is increased annually at this pace, food prices in the country would be non-competitive in global markets by 2025-30 and would pinch consumers. This is where private investors could ease the load on the government, make investments to enhance yields and increase efficiency in the sector.