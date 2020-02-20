#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Govt buys drones, specialist equipment to avert new locust attack

Updated : February 20, 2020 11:43 AM IST

Earlier this year, the government authorities were able to bring swarms of desert locusts under control, but an outbreak in neighbouring Pakistan has again raised concerns about the safety of crops such as wheat and oilseeds in India.
Locust swarms can fly up to 150 km (90 miles) a day with the wind, and adult insects can consume roughly their own weight in fresh food per day. A small swarm eats as much in one day as about 35,000 people.
Pakistan, which is facing the worst locust infestation in two decades, has declared a national emergency.
Govt buys drones, specialist equipment to avert new locust attack

You May Also Like

Gas prices likely to hit multiyear low in 1HFY21

Gas prices likely to hit multiyear low in 1HFY21

Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus

Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus

General Motors to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand following sale

General Motors to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand following sale

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement