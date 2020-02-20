Govt buys drones, specialist equipment to avert new locust attack
Earlier this year, the government authorities were able to bring swarms of desert locusts under control, but an outbreak in neighbouring Pakistan has again raised concerns about the safety of crops such as wheat and oilseeds in India.
Locust swarms can fly up to 150 km (90 miles) a day with the wind, and adult insects can consume roughly their own weight in fresh food per day. A small swarm eats as much in one day as about 35,000 people.
Pakistan, which is facing the worst locust infestation in two decades, has declared a national emergency.