  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Government to soon register 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations

Updated : February 28, 2020 08:01 AM IST

The minister was addressing the 91st Annual General Meeting of the ICAR Society here.
Against the total sum of Rs 13,000 crore premium collected by insurance companies, a total of Rs 58,000 crore insurance benefits have been paid to farmers, he said.
Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala called for increased digitization for targeted agriculture subsidies and rural schemes.
Government to soon register 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations

You May Also Like

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement