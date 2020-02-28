Agriculture Government to soon register 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations Updated : February 28, 2020 08:01 AM IST The minister was addressing the 91st Annual General Meeting of the ICAR Society here. Against the total sum of Rs 13,000 crore premium collected by insurance companies, a total of Rs 58,000 crore insurance benefits have been paid to farmers, he said. Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala called for increased digitization for targeted agriculture subsidies and rural schemes.