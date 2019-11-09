#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Updated : November 09, 2019 07:45 PM IST

Nafed has been directed to supply imported onions across the country
One tender will close on November 14 and the second on November 18
Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Sun Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 1,065 crore: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the stock

Sun Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 1,065 crore: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the stock

RBI DG appointment: 1 RBI official, 3 IAS officers & 3 economists interviewed

RBI DG appointment: 1 RBI official, 3 IAS officers & 3 economists interviewed

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV