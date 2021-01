Aiming to end the deadlock over the three farm laws, the government is holding seventh round of talks with representatives of various farmer unions on Monday.

During the previous rounds of discussions, some common ground has been reached on only two demands - decriminalisation of stubble burning and continuation of power subsidies.

However, farmers have maintained that they will not end their agitation until all the three farm laws are withdrawn.

Furthermore, they have been also demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers Say They Would Accept Nothing Less Than Repeal of New Farm Laws

Despite heavy rains, farmers continued their protest over the weekend at the Delhi border points.

The farmer unions on Friday had threatened to intensify their agitation if the government doesn’t accept their two main demands during the seventh round of discussions.

Farmers said they will take out a tractor march at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on January 26 if the talks don't end the impasse, adding that they will also announce a date to move from Shahjahanpur towards Delhi.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

The farmers fear that the new laws enacted by the government in September will weaken the MSP mechanism and leave them at the mercy of big corporate players.

The protests, which were particularly started by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, have now spread across the nation with farmers of other states joining the agitation in solidarity.

Opposition parties have also rallied behind the farmers, demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. Congress party leaders have submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in the matter.

The Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers in December received overwhelming support from Opposition parties including NCP, TMC, CPI(M) and Aam Aadmi Party.

Government Present Laws as Major Farm Reforms

The government has maintained that the laws were enacted keeping in mind the welfare of farmers.

On MSP, the government has said the farm laws have no connection with the price regime nor would have any impact on the procurement of farm produce at the fixed rates.

However, the government has ruled out withdrawing the laws, saying its ready to discuss all the concerns of farmers clause by clause.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers have blamed the Opposition for running propaganda and spreading rumours about the new farm laws.

The government has appealed to the protesting farming community to be vigilant against their platform being misused.

What Are The Three Farm Bills ?

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020

The Bill assures a regulatory framework for farmers to enter into contracts with buyers even before the productions happens for supplying produce at pre-agreed prices.

Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020