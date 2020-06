The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved a central law that will allow the nation-wide sale of farm goods beyond the state borders.

The new law was announced by union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar and union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while giving details about decisions taken by the union cabinet in a meeting held earlier today.

Talking about the decision, Tomar claimed that this is a historic decision as farmers will now get the independence that they had been seeking for a time. The minister further added that the decisions taken today were part of achieving the government’s aim to double farmers’ income by 2022.

Last month, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that a new law will be formulated to provide adequate choices to farmers to sell their produce at an attractive price.