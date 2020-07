A group of ministers, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday recommended an increase in minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar by Rs 2 to 33 per kg.

The proposal was moved by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution to ensure that mills clear the pending cane arrears of around Rs 20,000 crore at the earliest.

If Cabinet approves the proposal, the increment in MSP will into effect from October 1. Sugar mills have been asking for increase in Sugar MSP from current Rs 31 a Kg.

Niti Aayog also had favoured a hike in price. The Rs 2/kg increase is expected to provide additional Rs 5,200 crore to the industry as demand is seen at 26 million tonnes.

The only variable that still needs to be taken into account Fair and remunerative price (FRP), which is yet to be announced by the government, and If that is hiked then the MSP could still see a push higher.