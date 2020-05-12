  • SENSEX
'Foretaste' of Brexit: Virus cuts off much of UK farm labor

Updated : May 12, 2020 03:38 PM IST

Travel restrictions imposed to slow the virus' spread are blocking laborers just as the harvest season for lettuces and berries begins in earnest.
Britain which grows over 50 percent of its vegetables and just under 20 percent of the fruit is heavily reliant on seasonal farm workers from abroad.
Many of the migrants from EU states Romania, Bulgaria and Poland return year after year, and are highly valued by farmers for their skill and speed.
