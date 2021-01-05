Agriculture 'Fashionable' to say farm laws will help corporates. But how many have come forward, shown interest? Updated : January 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST The three farm bills introduced by the government will strengthen the agriculture sector and benefit the farmers. If any steps are taken in order to strengthen the economy post the pandemic, agriculture has to be the top priority. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply