Farmers to call off protest today as govt agrees to demands

Protesting farmers have accepted the revised proposals from the government addressing some of their pending demands such as minimum support price (MSP) beyond rice and wheat, farm union leaders said on Wednesday. Farm union leaders will meet again on Thursday to take a call on calling off the protest.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), or United Farmers' Front, a coalition of farmers unions, in a statement, said on Wednesday that it has accepted the proposal from the Centre, and a consensus has emerged.

"We've received a revised proposal from the government. We've accepted the proposal, and a consensus has emerged."

A five-member committee constituted by the SKM for dialogue with the government on the protesting farmers' pending demands. The panel held a meeting in the national capital to discuss the government's fresh proposal.

"The discussion is underway on this matter," says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on being asked if the issue of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is also on agenda in discussions with Centre.

Thousands of farmers have staged their long-running protests to persuade Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal three agriculture laws from late 2020. Last month, Modi made a surprise u-turn, saying he would roll them back.

Despite Modi's climbdown, farmers have continued to press the government to meet other demands such as Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all produce.

-With agency inputs