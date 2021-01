Protesting farmers on Friday threatened to intensify their agitation if the government does not agree to their main demands for the withdrawal of new farm laws and a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“The next round of talks with government will be held on January 4, 2021 & if our demands are not accepted, we will hold a march at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 6. We will announce a date about when & move forward from Shahjahanpur border,” said Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India.

Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Yudhveer Singh said that a tractor march will be held on January 6 if no concrete decision is taken in the next round of talks.

“It seems the government is taking farmers lightly. If government doesn't take a decision on January 4 then farmers will have to take decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the last rounds of talks happened in a cordial atmosphere and there is a possibility of positive results in the interest of farmers and of the country's farm sector in the next meeting on January 4.

Some common ground was reached in the last meeting on Wednesday on two demands - decriminalisation of stubble burning and continuation of power subsidies.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi border points for over a month, seeking repeal of three farm laws enacted by the government in September.