The government on Wednesday proposed to suspend the three farm laws for one and half years and set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts.

Responding to the offer, the farmer unions said that they will discuss the proposal tomorrow and give their final decision in the next round of talks with the government.

"The government proposed to suspend the farm laws for one and a half years. We rejected the proposal but since it has come from the government, we will meet tomorrow and deliberate over it," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that talks are progressing in the right direction.

“During discussions, we said that the government is ready to put on hold the farm laws for one or one and half year. I'm happy that farmer unions have taken this very seriously & said that they would consider it tomorrow & convey their decision on January 22,” said Tomar.

The next meeting between government and farmer unions will be held on January 22.

On January 11, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse. Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders, demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the farm laws were enacted keeping in mind the welfare of farmers.

(With inputs from PTI)