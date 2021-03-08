Farmers' protest: Sugarcane price, diesel rates, stray cattle menace bigger issues for many in India's 'Sugar Bowl' Updated : March 08, 2021 11:49 AM IST The sugarcane crop, the mainstay of the farmers in the region, is cultivated on more than 80 percent of the arable land in the districts of western Uttar Pradesh. Published : March 08, 2021 11:35 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply