Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Farmers' march: Protesters stay put at borders, to decide on future course of action

Updated : November 29, 2020 12:14 PM IST

Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.
The farmers have come prepared for a long haul, their vehicles loaded with rations, utensils, quilts and blankets for the cold and equipped with even charging points for their phones.
Farmers' march: Protesters stay put at borders, to decide on future course of action

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for around $1 billion, say sources

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for around $1 billion, say sources

Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement