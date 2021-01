Farmer unions on Thursday rejected the government’s proposal to put farm laws on hold for 1-1.5 years and said they want a full repeal of three Acts.

“In a full general body meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today, the proposal put forth by the government yesterday was rejected. A full repeal of 3 laws and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement,” said SKM in a statement.

"The SKM pays homage to the 143 farmers who have been martyred in this movement so far. These companions are separated from us while fighting this mass movement. Their sacrifice will not go in vain and we will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws," the statement added.

The development came a day after, the Centre on Wednesday proposed to suspend the three farm laws for 1-1.5 years and set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts.

Responding to the offer, the farmer unions had said that they will discuss the proposal and give their final decision in the next round of talks with the government.

The next meeting between government and farmer unions will be held on January 22.

On January 11, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse. Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders, demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the farm laws were enacted keeping in mind the welfare of farmers.