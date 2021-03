Intensifying their agitation against the three farm laws, farmers Unions on Wednesday called for a Bharat bandh on March 26

"We will observe a complete Bharat bandh on March 26, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening," Farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said.

He also said that farmers along with trade unions will protest the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15.

Farmers leaders also said that copies of the new farm laws will be burnt during ‘Holika Dahan' on March 28.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers are ready to continue their protest for the remaining three and half years of the Modi government’s second term and the stir cannot be “culled” in any way the Centre tries,

Thousands of farmers have been protesting seeking the complete repeal of the three farm laws for over the last four months.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the laws were enacted keeping in mind the welfare of farmers.