Farm laws withdrawn: Govt has to to ensure farmers get MSP, says AIKSCC

Kiran Vissa, a national working group member of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), on Friday, said that the government has to put in measures to ensure farmers get minimum support price (MSP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti announced that the BJP government has decided to repeal all the three controversial farm laws in the upcoming winter session of parliament.

The three laws largely aimed at encouraging corporate investment in the agriculture sector, giving farmers an alternative platform outside of the existing ‘mandis’ to sell their produce and strengthening the framework for contract farming.

“There are some things which have been misunderstood about the MSP guarantee. When we are talking about MSP Guarantee Act, we have a draft bill, which we have prepared from the farmers’ organization. It does not mean that the government has to buy every quintal of the crop. So that’s a misreading of the demand for MSP guarantee, but it does mean that the government has to put in measures to ensure that the farmers get MSP,” Vissa said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He further said that the farmers are really apprehensive that the government committee will again sell them short.

“The farmers are really apprehensive that any of this kind of moves by the government, like appointing a committee, will sell them short. What they are demanding is across the table negotiations on what can be done and that will lead to satisfying the demands of the farmers,” said Vissa.

