Farm laws repealed: It is not the end of reform process, says former agri secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced the government’s intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation. The Union Cabinet is likely to take up for approval the bills for withdrawal of the three farm laws on Wednesday (November 24), sources in the government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the government's intention to withdraw the laws on the occasion of Gurupurab, saying it was "in the interest of the nation". "I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said on November 19.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Siraj Hussain, former agriculture secretary said it will be wrong to think that the reform process has come to an end because of repealing of farm laws

He added that as the dust settles Centre will free up any restrictions on the movement of agricultural commodities across the states.

"So far the consensus has been that inter-state trade should be legislated by Centre. So I am still hoping that in due course of time once the dust settles Centre will gear up and free up any restrictions on the movement of agricultural commodities across the states. However within the states, the state should be empowered to formulate laws, which will be beneficial to the farmer's income and agriculture in general."

Watch video for more.

With text inputs from PTI.