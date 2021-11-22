Farm laws repealed: Farmer union lays down list of demands to call off protests

The SKM has been leading the protests against the farm laws. Speaking at the congregation, farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait called on the government to invite the farmers for talks so they can start going home.

Speaking at the congregation, farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait called on the government to invite the farmers for talks so they can start going home. On Friday, the Prime Minister had announced that farm laws will be repealed, but farmers have laid down a list of demands to call off the protest.

SKM has demanded that MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production, that is C2+50 percent formula be made a legal entitlement for all farmers for all agricultural produce.

Secondly, it has demanded the withdrawal of the draft "Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021" proposed by the Centre. It has also demanded the removal of penal provisions on farmers in the "Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas Act 2021." It has demanded Section 15 of the act which allows a possibility for penal action against farmers in case of stubble burning is removed.

